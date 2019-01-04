The Washington Nationals appear to have re-entered the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.

The Nationals reported pulled their 10-year, $300 million contract offer to re-sign the star outfielder back in November. However, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Nationals most recent offer to Harper was for "much more" than $300 million, which a source told him was simply Washington's first offer.

#Nationals last offer to Bryce Harper was actually “much more than the $300m being reported by the media” according to a source. Apparently, The 10-year $300m offer was actually just the team’s 1st offer to Harper. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) January 4, 2019

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier this week that Harper could still return to the Nationals, despite team owner Mark Lerner publicly stating they wouldn't offer more than $300 million. Passan added that Harper and Manny Machado - ranked No. 2 and No. 1, respectively, on TSN's Top 50 Free Agents list - could be looking for as much as $400 million on their new deals.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox have also reportedly shown interest in offering Harper a term of 10 years or more.

Harper hit .249 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs over 159 games last season with the Nationals, his seventh year with the franchise.

Over 927 career games with Washington, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native is hitting .279 with 184 homers and 521 RBIs.

Harper won the Rookie of the Year in 2012, the National League MVP in 2015 and is a six-time All Star.