The NBA is prepared for the worst.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that with teams beginning to relocate to Florida for the resumption of the NBA season set to begin next month in Orlando, the league is expected a major uptick in positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests among players and staff.

As coronavirus testing for players heading to Orlando starts today, teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests. One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in past few weeks, per sources. Full training camps start on July 11 at Disney. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

Wojnarowski notes that one Western Conference playoff team had four positives in the past few weeks.

The Toronto Raptors, who will base their pre-camp out of Fort Myers, flew to Florida on Monday. Teams can move to the NBA Campus at Disney as of July 11 with the first games scheduled for July 31. Testing for the Raptors was expected to begin on Tuesday.

A number of NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the course of the pandemic with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons among them.