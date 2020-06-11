As the NBA and NBPA continue to finalize details on the league's return-to-play plan, there has been approximately 40-50 players who have discussed on conference calls recently whether it's a good idea to restart the season later this summer at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA "are agreeing on a plan that would allow players to stay home without consequences." Wojnarowski adds the players would lose a portion of their salary if they stay home.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn't require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

The NBA and NBPA are nearing completion on items needed to reach a final agreement on parameters of a return-to-play, sources said. Some players with hesitation have been discussing a number of issues on return, including family concerns, COVID-19, social justice, and more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

Players returning to action this summer would have to spend seven weeks quarantined in the Orlando bubble until they can have visitors after the first round of the playoffs. Training camps are expected to open in mid-July. Any player who leaves the bubble will need to quarantine for 10 days when they return.

Wojnarowski reports that some non-title contending teams are worried their players might not be interested in leaving their families for a long stretch of time if they don't have a chance at winning and might prefer to skip the rest of the season. In addition to family, some players are concerned about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide protests against racial injustice.