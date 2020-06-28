The NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with statements on social justice according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds the NBPA sent players initial details of the plan Saturday night saying it is working with the league and uniform provider Nike.

The NBA and the NBPA have been discussing various ways to allow players to express social justice statements in the league's 2019-20 season restart, currently planned to begin at the end of July at Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA season was paused on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is targeting a return in a bubble environment that would see 22 of its 30 teams jumping back into action.