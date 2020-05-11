2h ago
Report: NBA's CBA opt-out window extended
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on Monday to extend the window for the league to terminate the collective bargaining agreement through September.
TSN.ca Staff
The league's initial 60-day window to terminate the CBA was scheduled to close this week, but the decision to extend was made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wojnarowski adds pushing back the deadline will allow both sides to gather more information on the financial losses of the pandemic.
The NBA season has been on hold since March 11.