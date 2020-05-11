Woj: NBA wouldn't return to action if it couldn't continue playing with positive COVID-19 tests

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on Monday to extend the window for the league to terminate the collective bargaining agreement through September.

The league's initial 60-day window to terminate the CBA was scheduled to close this week, but the decision to extend was made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pushing back the deadline allows for the league and union to gather a clearer picture of the economic losses and bargain on a number of crucial financial issues, including salary caps and luxury tax thresholds. Story soon on ESPN dotcom. https://t.co/9UIHiObMD0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2020

Wojnarowski adds pushing back the deadline will allow both sides to gather more information on the financial losses of the pandemic.

The NBA season has been on hold since March 11.