How will the NBA decide which teams make the playoff bubble?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed the league's board of governors on Friday that July 31 is a target date for the return of the 2019-20 NBA season should it be deemed safe to play according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Charania adds the league has discussed four competition scenarios for a potential summer restart.

Sources: The NBA discussed four competition scenarios for restart with Board of Governors today:



- 16 teams: Directly to playoffs

- 20: Group/stage play

- 22: Games to determine seeding, play-in tournament for final seed(s)

- 30: 72-game regular season, with play-in tourney — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

Charania reports Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan advocated for player safety and to not make the entire league return for meaningless games. "Given the NBA is prioritizing health and safety first and foremost, 30 team return is unlikely," Charania tweeted.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver and the NBPA will keep talking regarding details of a return to play proposal. Silver has spent lots of time listening to teams make cases, but Wojnarowski reports in the future he will be asking owners to get behind a plan he believes to make the best sense.

Silver and NBPA will keep talking on details of a return-to-play proposal. Silver has spent a lot of time listening to factions of teams make cases, but in near future, he'll have to ask owners to get behind a plan that he believes to make the best sense. https://t.co/q9VxHrRSlE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020

Multiple reports indicate that Disney World in Orlando could be a possible centralized location for a restart to the 2019-20 season.

The league paused its season on March 11, minutes after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.