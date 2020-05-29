NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed the league's board of governors on Friday that July 31 is a target date for the return of the 2019-20 NBA season should it be deemed safe to play according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds the league has discussed four competition scenarios for a potential summer restart.

Those scenarios include:

- 16 teams going directly to the playoffs

- 20 teams resuming with group stage play

- 22 teams to determine seeding, play-in tournament for the final seed(s)

-30 72-game regular season with a play-in tournament

Charania reports Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan advocated for player safety and to not make the entire league return for meaningless games. "Given the NBA is prioritizing health and safety first and foremost, 30 team return is unlikely," Charania tweeted.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver and the NBPA will keep talking regarding details of a return to play proposal. Silver has spent lots of time listening to teams make cases, but Wojnarowski reports in the future he will be asking owners to get behind a plan he believes to make the best sense.

Multiple reports indicate that Disney World in Orlando could be a possible centralized location for a restart to the 2019-20 season.

The league paused its season on March 11, minutes after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.