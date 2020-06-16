Breaking down the NBA’s rules for inside the return to play bubble

The NBA is planning to create an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols at the league's bubble environment in Orlando according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Charania reported earlier Tuesday that all players, team staff and guests will be required to provide written certification that they will adhere to rules both pre and post arrival at Disney World for the season restart.

Failure to comply with the league's health and safety protocols may subject a player or team official to discipline such as a warning, fine, suspension and/or removal from the bubble environment, Charania adds.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweets the league's 113-page health and safety plan for Orlando includes the following should a positive test occur.

"The occurrence of a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel the resumption of the 2019-20 season."

It was reported last week the league is targeting a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 regular season featuring 22 of the league's 30 teams. Multiple reports from earlier Tuesday indicated teams will begin playing one another in exhibition scrimmages as of July 22, just over one week before the season is officially set to resume should it be deemed safe.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to COVID-19.