The National Basketball Association is expected to examine online videos circulating that appear to show a maskless Kyrie Irving at a family gathering, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

Irving has missed four consecutive games for personal reasons, been ruled out tonight vs. Denver and sources expect him to continue to be sidelined at least through Wednesday (Knicks) and Saturday (Orlando) games. https://t.co/cPemTB0eHi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Wojnarowski added Irving is not expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup this week.

Irving was already listed as out for the Nets' game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday with head coach Steve Nash saying Monday he had no update on the point guard's status.

It will be the fourth straight game Irving will miss.