The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

The Thursday meeting is a direct response to all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday being postponed with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.