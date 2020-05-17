The National Basketball Players Association is suspending its search for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts because of the COVID-19 pandemic according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The union has been conducting interviews and hired an executive search firm to weed through potential candidates but decided to suspend the search as uncertainty looms over the NBA season and sports world as a whole. There is currently no timeline for the hiring of a new executive director or even to restart the search.

Haynes adds that Roberts continues to have the league's unwavering support with two years remaining on her contract. Roberts announced in March that this would be her final four-year term, giving the players association plenty of time to find a successor.

The current NBA collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2023-24 season.