The New Orleans Saints have added another player to their secondary this off-season, signing safety DJ Swearinger to a one-year, $1.1 million deal according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Swearinger is returning to the Saints after playing one game with the team last year. The 28-year-old also played four games with the Arizona Cardinals and four games with the Oakland Raiders last year. He combined for 50 tackles and three pass defences.

Swearinger has played for six teams in his seven-year NFL career.