Report: Saints, WR Thomas reach $100M deal
New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with wide receiver Michael Thomas that includes $61 million in new guaranteed money, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Butler: Thomas earned his $100M extension with the Saints
This makes him the highest paid wide receiver in the league and is the most money in NFL history for a non-QB offensive player.
The 26-year-old played in all 16 games last season for the Saints and made an NFL best 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.
In 47 career games across three seasons, all with the Saints, Thomas has 23 career touchdowns.
The Saints selected him with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.