According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance enhancing substance policy and will appeal.

Giants’ WR Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhacing Substance policy and believes he has legitimate case, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

The Giants signed Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal with $23 million of the amount being fully guaranteed as a free agent after they dealt Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Tate spent last season between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with a combined 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to last season, the 30-year-old had two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. A 2010 second-rounder, Tate started his career with the Seattle Seahawks before three and a half seasons with the Lions. The Notre Dame product has 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in 137 career regular season games.

Tate won a Super Bowl championship with Seattle in 2013 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014, his first in Detroit.