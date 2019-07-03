Are the stars aligning for Kawhi to return to Toronto on a two-year deal?

The New York Knicks backed out of a meeting with Kawhi Leonard out of fear of missing out on other free agents, according to a report by the NY Post.

#Knicks brass made tactical decision to pull out of Kawhi Leonard meetings https://t.co/e37KO2Ij5Y — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) July 3, 2019

The report indicates that Leonard agreed to a Wednesday meeting with the Knicks that would’ve come after he held talked with both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

It had previously been reported that the Toronto Raptors would have the last meeting with Leonard before he finalizes his free agency decision.

Knicks brass scratched the meeting after they missed out on signing Kevin Durant, feeling as though that diminished their chances with Leonard, and instead spent almost all of their cap room in the first 20 hours of free agency.

The team has reportedly added Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson and Elfrid Payton to their roster.