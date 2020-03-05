The New York Knicks may reportedly try and acquire 10-time all-star Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season.

According to New York-based sports reporter Frank Isola, the Knicks have been gathering intel on Paul and could make a run at him this summer.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by...Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Chris Paul’s age and contract are concerns. But look at what he’s done for Oklahoma City. He impacts winning on every team he plays for. The Knicks desperately need his leadership and toughness. (He also works the refs non-stop.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

The 34-year-old Paul is seemingly destined to be a Hall of Famer when his career is over, but he has a lot criticism over the past two years from naysayers who believe his production does not match for the four-year reported $160 million deal the Houston Rockets signed him to in 2018.

Isola suggests that the Knicks interest in Paul could be stemmed from the point guard's connection to newly-hired team president Leon Rose, who used to serve as Paul's agent.

After a somewhat tumultuous season with the Rockets in 2018-19 — which included a plethora of reports that the team was looking to trade Paul, along with him having a reported rift with star player James Harden — Paul was traded to the Thunder last off-season in a blockbuster deal headlined by Russell Westbrook. After losing Westbrook, the Thunder were not expected to fare well this season, but Paul has helped guide the team to a 38-24 record, which is currently sixth-best in the Western Conference.

On this season, Paul has averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 assists. He was named an all-star this season, his first nomination since 2015-16 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.