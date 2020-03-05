9m ago
Report: Knicks considering run at Paul
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Knicks may reportedly try and acquire 10-time all-star Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season.
According to New York-based sports reporter Frank Isola, the Knicks have been gathering intel on Paul and could make a run at him this summer.
The 34-year-old Paul is seemingly destined to be a Hall of Famer when his career is over, but he has a lot criticism over the past two years from naysayers who believe his production does not match for the four-year reported $160 million deal the Houston Rockets signed him to in 2018.
Isola suggests that the Knicks interest in Paul could be stemmed from the point guard's connection to newly-hired team president Leon Rose, who used to serve as Paul's agent.
After a somewhat tumultuous season with the Rockets in 2018-19 — which included a plethora of reports that the team was looking to trade Paul, along with him having a reported rift with star player James Harden — Paul was traded to the Thunder last off-season in a blockbuster deal headlined by Russell Westbrook. After losing Westbrook, the Thunder were not expected to fare well this season, but Paul has helped guide the team to a 38-24 record, which is currently sixth-best in the Western Conference.
On this season, Paul has averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 assists. He was named an all-star this season, his first nomination since 2015-16 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.