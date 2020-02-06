Hayes: Adam Silver has an obligation to think about the Knicks

The New York Knicks appear to have found the franchise's next president.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks plan to hire player agent Leon Rose to replace Steve Mills, who was fired earlier this week.

The Knicks plan to make CAA player agent Leon Rose the franchise's next President, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The news comes as a relief for Toronto Raptors fans as Wojnarowski previously reported the Knicks were interested in Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

Hiring Rose continues a recent trend in the NBA of hiring agents, following the success the Golden State Warriors have had under Bob Myers and the Los Angeles Lakers with Rob Pelinka.

Rose's former clients include Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Carmelo Anthony.

Knicks adopting a model that has gained popularity w/ the successes of Bob Myers (Warriors) and Rob Pelinka (Lakers). Rose has been one of the top agents in basketball for years, w/ clients including Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Carmelo Anthony. https://t.co/ONrcIu9k2U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

More details to follow.