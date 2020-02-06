2h ago
Report: Knicks hiring agent Rose as president
The New York Knicks appear to have found the franchise's next president. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks plan to hire player agent Leon Rose to replace Steve Mills, who was fired earlier this week.
TSN.ca Staff
The news comes as a relief for Toronto Raptors fans as Wojnarowski previously reported the Knicks were interested in Raptors president Masai Ujiri.
Hiring Rose continues a recent trend in the NBA of hiring agents, following the success the Golden State Warriors have had under Bob Myers and the Los Angeles Lakers with Rob Pelinka.
Rose's former clients include Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Carmelo Anthony.
More details to follow.