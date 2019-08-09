The New York Mets have signed Joe Panik, according to ESPN's Jeff Passen.

Second baseman Joe Panik and the New York Mets are in agreement on a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Panik has cleared waivers and is expected to join the team today. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 9, 2019

The 28-year-old recently was let go by the San Francisco Giants and cleared waivers making him a free agent.

In his sixth season with the Giants, Panik struggled, with a career low batting average of .235 and a .310 on base percentage.

Adding Panik gives the team another option at second base now that Robinson Cano is expected to be out for the remainder of the season with a torn left hamstring.

The addition of Panik is the second former all-star that the Mets have acquired this week, with the first being right-handed reliever Brad Brach.