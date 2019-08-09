2h ago
Report: Panik clears waivers, signs with Mets
The New York Mets appear to be close to signing Joe Panik, according to the MLB Networks Jon Heyman. The 28-year-old recently was let go by the San Francisco Giants and is set to become a free agent if he clears waivers at 1 p.m.
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Mets have signed Joe Panik, according to ESPN's Jeff Passen.
The 28-year-old recently was let go by the San Francisco Giants and cleared waivers making him a free agent.
In his sixth season with the Giants, Panik struggled, with a career low batting average of .235 and a .310 on base percentage.
Adding Panik gives the team another option at second base now that Robinson Cano is expected to be out for the remainder of the season with a torn left hamstring.
The addition of Panik is the second former all-star that the Mets have acquired this week, with the first being right-handed reliever Brad Brach.