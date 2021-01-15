The Canadian Press with files from TSN.ca

Recently acquired New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as agreed to a $22.3 million deal, avoiding arbitration on Friday according to multiple media reports.

Francisco Lindor's $22.3 million deal is the fourth largest in a salary arbitration settlement, trailing only Mookie Betts ($27M), Nolan Arenado ($26M); Josh Donaldson ($23M).

Next up: A lucrative, long-term contract extension with the #Mets — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 15, 2021

The Chicago Cubs and third baseman Kris Bryant also avoided arbitration on Friday when they came to terms on a $19.5 million deal according to multiple media reports.

Kris Bryant, Cubs agree: $19.5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2021

The 29-year-old is in his final year of arbitration eligibility and will now be on track to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

--

Here is a roundup of MLB players that also avoided arbitration on Friday:

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers star Cody Bellinger agreed to a $16.1 million, one-year contract Friday with the World Series champions that avoided salary arbitration.

The Los Angeles outfielder and first baseman was the 2019 NL MVP and 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. He hit a career-low .239 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in the shortened season, down from a .305 average with 47 homers and 115 RBIs, all career bests.

--

NEW YORK — The New York Mets agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Smith will make $2.55 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, Conforto is set to receive $12.25 million in his third eligible year, and Nimmo gets $4.7 million and Díaz $7 million in their second years. Lugo agreed to $2,925,000, and Gsellman will make $1.3 million.

--

WASHINGTON — NL batting champion Juan Soto, shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Josh Bell agreed to 2021 contracts for substantial raises with the Washington Nationals on Friday, leaving the team with no players headed to arbitration.

Soto’s one year-deal is worth $8.5 million, Turner’s is for $13 million and Bell’s is $6.35 million. Friday was the scheduled exchange by players and teams of proposed salary figures for arbitration.

--

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by agreeing to one-year contracts with the former All-Stars.

Hader signed for $6.675 million while Woodruff agreed to a $3.275 million deal. The Brewers don’t have any arbitration cases.

--

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins agreed to contract terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Brian Anderson.

Miami also announced deals Friday with catcher Jorge Alfaro and three relievers — Yimi Garcia, Richard Bleier and Adam Cimber.

--

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, right-hander Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jose Alvarado on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Hoskins will earn $4.8 million in 2021, Velasquez gets $4 million and Alvarado makes $1 million.

--

CLEVELAND — Cleveland avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing Friday to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.

Hedges will make $3.28 million in 2021, Rosario $2.4 million and Maton $975,000.

--

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros agreed to one-year contracts with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and infielder Aledmys Díaz on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Houston also finalized a $12.5 million, two-year deal with reliever Pedro Báez that includes a club option and could be worth $19.5 million for three seasons. Last season he was 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 18 appearances for the Dodgers.