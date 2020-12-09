Mitchell: Blue Jays are aiming to add a star player this winter

The New York Mets appear to be aiming high in free agency.

#Mets are moving closer to George Springer and/or Trevor Bauer. Ultimate target is TBD. I’m told @StevenACohen2 is leaning towards Springer; Alderson would like to sign Bauer. Either one would be a huge upgrade in Flushing. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) December 9, 2020

According to Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger, the Mets are moving closer to signing outfielder George Springer and/or starter Trevor Bauer, though their ultimate target is to be determined.

Klapisch tweets that new owner Steve Cohen is leaning towards Springer, while general manager Sandy Alderson would prefer Bauer.

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of several teams also believed to be interested in each high-profile free agent.

Bauer leads TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list, while Springer sits No. 3 overall.

Bauer starred for the Cincinnati Reds last season, winning his first career Cy Young Award and leading baseball with a 1.73 ERA over 11 starts. Meanwhile, Springer slashed an impressive .265/.359/.540 in 51 games for the Houston Astros.

The Mets finished 26-34 last season to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.