Bruce Maxwell is getting another chance.

The New York Mets have agreed to a minor-league deal with the Maxwell, the only major-leaguer to kneel during the national anthem prior to this season, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Maxwell made headlines in September of 2017 as the only MLB player to kneel for the anthem, which came one year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest.

"The point of my kneeling is not to disrespect our military," Maxwell told reporters on Sept. 23, 2017, the first day he kneeled. "It's not to disrespect our Constitution. It's not to disrespect our country. My hand was over my heart because I love this country. I've had plenty of family members, including my father, that have bled for this country, that continue to serve for this country. At the end of the day, this is the best country on the planet.”

Maxwell believes his actions cost him jobs, telling ESPN recently: “I got pushed out of the game because I took a knee during the national anthem. It eats at me.”

In 2018 he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after being accused of pulling out a gun on a food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz. Maxwell agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

In three seasons, Maxwell appeared in 127 games for Oakland, picking up 88 hits, five home runs, with a .240 average.