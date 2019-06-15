The New York Yankees are acquiring first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Edwin Encarnación has been traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Encarnación currently leads the American League with 21 home runs. The Mariners’ teardown is in full bloom and the Yankees get another big bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners acquired 19-year-old pitching prospect Juan Then in exchange for Encarnacion. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Mariners and Yankees are splitting the remainder of Encarnacion's $15 million in salary. The other $5 million of Encarnacion's $20 million total salary is being eaten by the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade that moved Encarnacion to Seattle from Cleveland back in December,

Juan Then is the only piece the #Mariners are getting from the #yankees for Encarnacion — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 16, 2019

Encarnacion currently leads the American League with 22 home runs in 65 games and has an .888 OPS. He spent the previous two seasons with Cleveland and was with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2009 to 2016.