1h ago
Report: Yanks acquire Encarnacion from M's
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees are acquiring first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners acquired 19-year-old pitching prospect Juan Then in exchange for Encarnacion. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Mariners and Yankees are splitting the remainder of Encarnacion's $15 million in salary. The other $5 million of Encarnacion's $20 million total salary is being eaten by the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade that moved Encarnacion to Seattle from Cleveland back in December,
Encarnacion currently leads the American League with 22 home runs in 65 games and has an .888 OPS. He spent the previous two seasons with Cleveland and was with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2009 to 2016.