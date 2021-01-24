The New York Yankees have added to their starting rotation.

New York has acquired pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Taillon has spent his five MLB seasons in Pittsburgh, going 2-3 with an ERA of 4.10 in 2019 before his season was ended by a forearm injury. Taillon did not pitch at all last season.

A native of Lakeland, Fla., Taillon was selected No. 2 overall by the Pirates in the 2010 MLB Draft.

The 29-year-old has a career ERA of 3.67 in 82 career starts.