The Carolina Panthers are expected to be sold to David Tepper, a hedge fund manager and minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as early as Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

The deal won’t be officially complete until it is approved by the league’s other owners, likely at the owners meetings scheduled in Atlanta later this month, but because Tepper is already a minority owner in the league he has already been vetted. Tepper will also have to sell his minority stake in the Steelers – five percent, per the ESPN report – before the sale goes through.

ESPN also confirms Tepper, who is worth $11 billion according to Forbes magazine, is committed to keeping the team in Carolina.

The Panthers were put up for sale after current owner Jerry Richardson was accused of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.