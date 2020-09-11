There's still a lot up in the air when it comes to the 2020-21 NBA season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "still no clarity" on when the 2020-21 NBA season will start.

The league has told teams to expect an eight-week advanced notice of a proposed opening night of the season.

Meanwhile, the NBA is still tentatively targeting a Nov. 18 draft but that date could still move, Wojnarowski reports. Plans continue to centre around a virtual draft setting that would allow teams to have war rooms at their facilities.

Wojnarowski adds the NBA is tentatively expecting to allow teams to begin conducting in-person interviews with 2020 draft picks as of mid October. In-person workouts are still not allowed, for now.

The NBA is currently planning to award the Larry O'Brien Trophy no later than Oct. 13.

 