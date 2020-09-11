6m ago
Report: No clarity on 20-21 NBA season start
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "still no clarity" on when the 2020-21 NBA season will start.
TSN.ca Staff
There's still a lot up in the air when it comes to the 2020-21 NBA season.
There is still no clarity on when the 2020-2021 NBA season will start, but the league has told teams to expect an eight-week advanced notice of a proposed opening night of the season, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2020
The league has told teams to expect an eight-week advanced notice of a proposed opening night of the season.
The NBA is still tenatively targeting a Nov. 18 draft, but that date could still move, sources tell ESPN. Plans continue to center around a virtual draft setting that would allow teams to have "war rooms" at their facilities, sources said.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2020
Meanwhile, the NBA is still tentatively targeting a Nov. 18 draft but that date could still move, Wojnarowski reports. Plans continue to centre around a virtual draft setting that would allow teams to have war rooms at their facilities.
Wojnarowski adds the NBA is tentatively expecting to allow teams to begin conducting in-person interviews with 2020 draft picks as of mid October. In-person workouts are still not allowed, for now.
The NBA is currently planning to award the Larry O'Brien Trophy no later than Oct. 13.