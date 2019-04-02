46m ago
Report: NWHL to expand to Toronto, Montreal
TSN.ca Staff
The National Women's Hockey League board has approved the addition of two Canadian markets and plans to have teams in Toronto and Montreal for the upcoming season, according to a report by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.
Kaplan spoke to NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan who also met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday. The NHL has agreed to significantly increase its contribution in the league and is now one of the NWHL's biggest financial sponsors.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the increase will be to $100 thousand. Previously, the NHL gave both the CWHL and NWHL $50 thousand each.
The news comes after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League ceased operations on April 1.
With the addition of the two Canadian teams, the NWHL would increase to a seven team league as it already consists of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps.