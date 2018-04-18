According to Swedish news outlet Expressen, the New York Rangers are close to Swedish Hockey League star Michael Lindqvist to an entry-level contract.

Lindqvist, 23, is coming off a breakout season with Farjestad in which he scored 20 goals and posted 34 points in 33 games. He added two goals and one assist in two playoff games, but dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Lindqvist's agent, Joakim Persson, told Expressen that multiple NHL teams have expressed interest in the forward, and said a decision will be made in the near future.

Johan Svensson of Expressen reports the Washington Capitals have been among the teams in pursuit of the 5'11 forward.

The Rangers announced their intentions to rebuild with "young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character" during the regular season and traded away Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller, Rick Nash, Nick Holden and Michael Grabner ahead of the trade deadline. The Blueshirts have also been linked to Ilya Kovalchuk in recent rumours.