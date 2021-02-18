Hard throwing reliever Trevor Rosenthal is in agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal with the Oakland Athletics according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Breaking: Trevor Rosenthal to A’s. $11M, 1 year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2021

Rosenthal bounced back in a big way last season, recording 11 saves and an ERA of 1.90 in 23 appearances.

He began the season with the Kansas City Royals but was dealt to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline.

Once a lights out closer with the St. Louis Cardinals, Rosenthal combined for 93 saves over the course of two seasons in 2014 and 2015 before a flurry of injuries and inconsistent seasons took over his career.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals over the course of his eight-year career.

Meanwhile, the A's also agreed to a one-year deal with Mitch Moreland on Thursday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports it will be for $2.25 million.

Moreland, 35, split last season between the Boston Red Sox and Padres. He finished the season with 10 home runs and an OPS of .894.