Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has told team officials unless he gets to wear his old helmet, which has been banned by the league for safety reasons, he will not play football again, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch football. The Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch footballs, Schefter reported, adding the Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them.

Brown had a two-hour meeting with the NFL Friday, according to Schefter, regarding whether he will be able to wear his old helmet.

Brown has missed the majority of training camp with frostbitten feet, but reports now suggest the helmet issue is the bigger concern for the Raiders.

In a large Twitter thread, NFL.com's Michael Silver detailed Brown's issue with the helmets, reporting the 31-year-old receiver tried to sneak his old helmet onto the practice field a number of times during OTAs, even painting it to mimic the Raiders' silver and black.