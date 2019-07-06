Report: Thunder, Westbrook looking at future together, including possible trade

On the heels of a blockbuster deal that sent MVP candidate Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, star point guard Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking at their future together, including the possibility of a trade before the start of next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher are engaged with OKC GM Sam Presti on next steps for the All-Star guard, including the possibility of trade this summer. https://t.co/S69nu8Phqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Wojnarowski reported earlier on Saturday that former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard and George wanted to play together, so as a result, the Clippers acquired George from the Thunder for Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and a “record-setting collection of draft choices”.

As a result of the massive trade between the Clippers and Thunder, Westbrook is now left as the lone star in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook, who won the MVP award in 2017, averaged a triple double with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists over 73 games with the Thunder in 2018-19.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire 11-year career with the Thunder. He has four years and $170 million left on his current contract.