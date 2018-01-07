The Baltimore Orioles have expressed interest in outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Ellsbury does have a no-trade clause and Sherman reports that indications are he may only move it to play closer to his home of Scottsdale, Ariz., leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants as possible destinations.

Ellsbury is under contract for four more seasons with an AAV of just over $21 million.

The 34-year-old has played the last four seasons with the Yankees after signing there as a free agent prior to the 2014 season, but the addition of Giancarlo Stanton could hamper his playing time in an already crowded outfield. Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner all project to be above Ellsbury in the pecking order in the Yankees' outfield coming into spring training.

In 112 games last season, he had seven home runs and 39 RBI with an average of .264.