4m ago
Report: Sens' Brown requests $4.8M deal
Restricted free agent Connor Brown has requested a one-year, $4.8 million contract in arbitration, while the Ottawa Senators have countered at $2.25 million ahead of their hearing on Thursday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
TSN.ca Staff
Brown had 16 goals and 43 points in 71 games with the Senators last season, his first with the team.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a three-year, $6.3 million contract signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. That contract carried an average annual value of $2.1 million.
A sixth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2012, Brown has 59 goals and 142 points in 324 career games with Toronto and Ottawa.