The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Nick Paul to a two-year contract, according to Bruice Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Nick Paul has Agreed to a two year deal at 1.35 per year #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 14, 2020

The deal is worth $2.7 million in total. According to Garrioch, Paul will earn $1.2 million this season and $1.5 million for the 2021-22 season.

Paul scored nine goal and 11 assists in 56 games last season.