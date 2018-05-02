Pickering, Ontario, native Cory Joseph is apparently sticking with the Indiana Pacers.

Joseph will exercise the player option on his current contract and will return to the team next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per salary information site, Spotrac, Joseph's option for next season is worth $7,945,000. Electing not to exercise his option would result on Joseph becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old averaged 7.9 points per game and 3.2 points off the bench for the Pacers, who finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference this season. The Pacers season has since come to an end after being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Joseph began his career with the San Antonio Spurs after the team drafted him 29th overall out of Texas in the 2011 draft. He spent four seasons with San Antonio, including the team’s 2014 Finals win. Joseph then departed for Toronto ahead of the 2015 season, signing with there and playing two seasons with the Raptors before they raded him to the Pacers last off-season.

Joseph holds career averages of 7.0 points per game and 2.6 rebounds.