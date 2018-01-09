The Green Bay Packers are hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pettine hasn't coached since the Browns fired him after the 2015 season, when he finished 3-13. His overall record during his tenure as head coach of the Browns, which lasted two seasons, was 10-22.

Despite a less than memorable tenure in Cleveland, Pettine does have a strong track record running team's defences. Prior to his time with the Browns Pettine was defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2013), and New York Jets (2009-12), serving under Doug Marrone in Buffalo and Rex Ryan in New York.