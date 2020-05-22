Paige VanZant will face Amanda Ribas on July 11, in the final fight of her UFC contract, according to multiple reports. The fight will be contested at 125 lbs.

Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) vs. Amanda Ribas (@amandaribasufc) on July 11 at location TBD. Confirmed via sources. First reported by @raphamarinho.



125 pounds, and it's still the final fight on VanZant's UFC contract, I'm told. Great matchup. Both 26 years old. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 22, 2020

Raphael Marinho of Combate was first to report the matchup, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 14 in Brazil and would have been in the strawweight division.

Ribas remained on the Brasilia card, the final event staged before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the promotion into a hiatus, and defeated Canadian Randa Markos via unanimous decision.

VanZant has amassed a 5-3 record in the UFC and is coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in January of 2019.

The 26-year-old has suffered through a series of arm injuries and setbacks that have kept her out of action since her bout in Brooklyn.

Ribas has an undefeated 3-0 record since joining the UFC, with wins over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern and Markos.

No location has been reported for the July 11 card.