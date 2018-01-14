New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to be hired as the Detroit Lions' next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report comes as at least a bit of a surprise because it was reported earlier Patricia preferred the New York Giants head coach opening. The hiring would reunite Patricia with Lions GM Bob Quinn, a former personnel man in New England.

The 43-year-old has been the Patriots defensive coordinator the past six seasons, before that working one season with the team's safeties, five seasons with the team's linebackers, one as assistant offensive line coach, and one as a graduate assistant.

Patricia has been part of three of the Patriots' five Super Bowl wins under Bill Belichick.

Any formal announcement would have to wait until after the Patriots' season, which will last at least one week longer after the team beat the Tennessee Titans 35-14 to advance to their record seventh straight AFC Championship Game.

The Lions interviewed Patricia two weeks ago.