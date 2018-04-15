The Vegas Golden Knights appear set to have David Perron return to the lineup for Game 3 of their Western Conference first round series with the Los Angeles Kings, according to a report from Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Perron says he’s good to go and hopes to play tonight. If he does Tatar will be the odd man out — Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) April 15, 2018

Carp added that Trade Deadline acquisition Tomas Tatar would be the odd man out for the Golden Knights if Perron returns.

Perron missed the final six games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old would be a boost to the Knights' lineup coming off a career regular season, posting 16 goals and 50 assists in 70 games.

Tatar had four goals and two assists in 20 games for Vegas after being acquired by the Red Wings.