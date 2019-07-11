It appears the Phil Kessel trade is already paying off for the Arizona Coyotes.

According to statistics obtained by the Arizona Republic, Coyotes' season-ticket sales went up 600 per cent in the week following the June 29 trade compared the same week in 2018, including a 550 per cent boost in total ticket sales.

Kessel, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deal that saw Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph head the other way.

The Republic reports the 94 per cent renewal rate of season tickets this summer is the team's highest mark since their move to Glendale in 2003-04.

"It's certainly satisfying and exciting to see us doing something as a franchise that we feel makes us a much more competitive team and puts us in a better position to win," Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen said. "The fact that other people in this market are seeing that, fans are seeing that, and they're jumping on board. It's good, positive momentum for this organization."

The Coyotes, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons, also added forward Carl Soderberg this summer in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche.