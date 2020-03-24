According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is donating $500,000 to coronavirus relief and helping team workers who have had their salary temporarily reduced during the pandemic.

For Embiid, the $500,000 donation will go towards medical and health relief. The amount towards 76ers employees is to be determined based upon who is affected.

The NBA suspended their regular season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A total of nine players have tested positive for the virus, including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Marcus Smart.

Numerous NBA players and organizations have stepped up to donate money. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell teamed up with the team's foundation to donate $500,000 for healthcare workers' childcare.