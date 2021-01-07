The Philadelphia 76ers learned of a positive COVID-19 test for a player during Thursday night's game in Brooklyn, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The entire team will quarantine in New York Thursday night and contact trace, Charania adds.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Sixers learned of the result near the start of Thursday's game, which was completed. Philadelphia lost 122-109 to the Nets during their matchup.

