The Philadelphia have released infielder Logan Forsythe, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Phillies have released Logan Forsythe, a source says. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2020

Forsythe was invited to training camp by the Phillies back in February. The veteran of nine seasons spent last season with the Texas Rangers. He had 72 hits and .227 batting average in 101 games last season.