Tyler Johnson has exercised his $19.25 player option with the Phoenix Suns for the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over the course of the 2018-19 regular season. After playing for the Miami Heat for five seasons, Johnson was traded to the Suns in February 2019.

Johnson played four years at Fresno State, before going undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.

Johnson has averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 270 career NBA games.