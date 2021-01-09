The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly cancelled Saturday's practice and scrimmage out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure to COVID-19, according to NHL.com's Wes Crosby.

The #Pens have canceled their practice and scrimmage today. In a media advisory, they state, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19." — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) January 9, 2021

The news comes a day after six Dallas Stars players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Their practice was cancelled and their first two games of the 2020-21 regular season have been postponed.

The Columbus Blue Jackets also had 21 players sit out of Friday's practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.