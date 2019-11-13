Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is weighing all treatment options for a sports hernia, including surgery, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Rossi reports that Crosby, who missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers due to an undisclosed injury, aggravated the sports hernia in Saturday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He adds the injury was first sustained in training camp, but Crosby opted against surgery last month due to the amount of injured Penguins forwards at the time.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was non-committal on Crosby's status for Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils prior to puck drop on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has five goals and 17 points in 17 games this season.

Crosby, who has appeared in at least 75 games in each of the past six seasons, would be looking at a timeline of four-to-six weeks should he undergo surgery, according to Rossi. He adds the team "would prefer any surgery be sooner rather than later" to have Crosby potentially before Christmas.

The Penguins (10-6-2) currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division with Crosby leading the team in points.