Dustin Poirier has suffered an injury and is out of his UFC 230 co-main event bout against Nate Diaz, according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Breaking: Dustin Poirier has suffered an undisclosed injury, per multiple sources. He is off UFC 230 co-main event against Nate Diaz in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 10, 2018

The November 3 PPV event at Madison Square Garden takes a hit on the same day that it was announced that two-division champion Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of the card.

Poirier has defeated Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis in his last three bouts, earning TKO victories and fight or performance of the night bonuses.

The 29-year-old is 24-5 over his MMA career with one no-contest.

Diaz was scheduled to make his much anticipated return to the Octagon after splitting two bouts with Conor McGregor at UFC 196 and UFC 202.