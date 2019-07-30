The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a three-year, $100 million extension with scorer CJ McCollum according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension --- extending his current deal to five years and $157 million, his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2019

The deal extends his current contract to five years and $157 million, his agent, Sam Goldfeder, told ESPN. The new deal will kick in for the 2021-22 season.

McCollum became eligible for the extension last week according to Wojnarowski. Teammate Damian Lillard also reached a four-year super max extension earlier in the summer, solidifying the Blazers backcourt for years to come.

In 70 games last season, the 27-year-old McCollum averaged 21.0 points per game on 45.9 per cent shooting from the field and 37.5 from beyond the arc.

It's the fourth straight season the Canton, Ohio native has averaged at least 20.0 points per game.

McCollum and Lillard have been teammates since McCollum entered the league in 2013 (pick No. 10) out of Lehigh University. Lillard was selected No. 6 overall the year before out of Weber State.

Together, the duo has led Portland to six straight playoff appearances, reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2000 this past season before falling to the Golden State Warriors in four games.

In six seasons, McCollum has a career points per game average of 17.8 points per game on 45.5 per cent shooting.