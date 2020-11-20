Enes Kanter is heading back to Portland.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Boston Celtics are trading the big man back to the Trail Blazers as part of a three-way trade that will also see Mario Hezonja and Desmond Bane, the 30th overall selection in this week's draft, head to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics will receive future draft considerations from the Grizzlies.

A native of Zurich, Kanter spent the latter half of the 2018-2019 season with the Blazers after being waived by the New York Knicks. In 23 games with the Blazers, Kanter averaged 13.1 points in 22.3 minutes a night.

In his lone season with the Celtics, the 27-year-old Kanter appeared in 57 games, averaging 16.9 minutes a night.

A veteran of 641 games, Kanter heads into his 10th NBA season, having also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. Kanter picked up his $5 million player option earlier this week.

Hezonja, 25, has one year and just under $2 million remaining on his current deal. He appeared in 53 games for the Blazers last season, averaging 4.8 points in 16.4 minutes a night.

The 5th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Hezonja heads into his sixth NBA season.

Bane, 22, just completed his senior year at TCU.