Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be given Sunday’s scrimmage off against the Toronto Raptors, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Lillard, a five-time all-star, tallied four points and seven assists in 24 minutes of actions in the Trail Blazers’ first scrimmage of the restarted NBA season on July 23 against the Indiana Pacers. The Trail Blazers ultimately dropped the contest 91-81.

Sunday’s scrimmage will also be the second for the Raptors, who beat the Houston Rockets 94-83 on July 24.

The matchup between the Raptors and Trail Blazers can be heard on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.