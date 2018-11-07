The Canadian Press with TSN.ca Files

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team announced Powell is out indefinitely on Wednesday.

The Raptors said Powell suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder joint in the second quarter of Toronto's 124-111 win at Utah on Monday.

Powell is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 14.9 minutes in 11 games (two starts) this season.

The Raptors wrapped up a four-game road trip Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters before the game that he expected Powell to miss "weeks."