The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to fill out their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, agreeing to terms with guard Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. 

The signing comes after the Lakers inked former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green to a contract earlier Saturday

Cook, 26, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 74 games with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, his third year in the NBA. 

Cook won a NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018 