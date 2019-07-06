Woj: With or without Siakam, Raptors couldn't match Clippers' assets for Kawhi

The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to fill out their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, agreeing to terms with guard Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent guard Quinn Cook has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $6 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2019

The signing comes after the Lakers inked former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green to a contract earlier Saturday.

Cook, 26, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 74 games with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, his third year in the NBA.

Cook won a NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018